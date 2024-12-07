They are engaged in such activities themselves: Naqvi mocks Pitroda's hacking claims

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Reacting to Sam Pitroda's laptop and smartphone hacking claims, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a jibe at him, stating, “Guru numberi, to chela dus numberi (The mentor is number one, and the disciple is ten times smarter)" and claimed they are engaged in such activities themselves.

"These individuals are so deeply entangled in such activities themselves that they often end up finding hacking and hijacking in their own devices," Naqvi added.

Sam Pitroda, Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, alleged on Saturday that his laptop, smartphone, and server had been hacked over the past few weeks, with hackers demanding $10,000 in cryptocurrency

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent statement expressing her willingness to lead the INDIA bloc, Naqvi remarked, "These people know very well that there will be no vacancy at the top of power in Delhi for many decades. However, their alliance is filled with dynasties, and yet their ambitions remain the same."

Addressing the Congress' criticism of the government for allegedly ignoring farmers' demands and their protest, Naqvi launched a scathing attack. He said, “The Congress' position is clear: Defeated political hypocrisy scripted by a single family. This script repeatedly fails, and the public consistently rejects it. However, the Congress seems to embody the phrase, ‘A thief may give up theft but not deception.’”

Naqvi emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government has prioritised farmers' welfare since 2014, focussing on initiatives like "Mera Gaon, Mera Desh, Mera Khet, Mera Kalyaan." He also highlighted that several crops are being procured at or even above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Naqvi criticised those who, he alleged, are conspiring against farmers' interests. He said, “It is unfortunate that some people are using the shoulders of farmers to carry their own criminal conspiracy chest. Farmers must remain cautious of those attempting to hijack their interests with such deceitful plots.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.