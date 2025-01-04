Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun Creates History!

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 continues to break records at the Indian box office, marking an incredible achievement with its unmatched performance. As of yesterday, the film completed one month in theaters, and even though a large number of moviegoers have already seen it, the response remains overwhelming. Pushpa 2 has now entered the prestigious 800 crore club.After surpassing the 700 crore milestone, it is now the first film to earn 800 crores in Hindi collections.

Having already overtaken Stree 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) became the first film to cross the 700 crore mark. On day 30, it achieved another landmark by entering the 800 crore club. This achievement is a testament to the film’s massive appeal and the power of Allu Arjun’s star power.

After collecting 4.70 crores on day 29, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) maintained its hold and earned another 3 crores on day 30, bringing its total earnings to 801.20 crores at the Indian box office. This makes Pushpa 2 the first Hindi film to reach the 800 crore club, a feat no other film has managed before.

Looking ahead, the film has a chance to break even more records, particularly in its fifth week. Currently, Stree 2 holds the highest collection for week 5, at 25.72 crores. It remains to be seen if Pushpa 2 will surpass this and set another milestone in Indian cinema.