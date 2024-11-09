Prabhas and Puri Jagannath's 3rd collaboration in Spirit?

The Tollywood industry is abuzz with excitement as reports suggest that actor Prabhas and director Puri Jagannath may collaborate once again. Although Puri Jagannath won't be directing Prabhas's next film, he will reportedly pen the dialogues for Prabhas's upcoming pan-India project, "Spirit," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas and Puri Jagannath have previously worked together on successful films like "Bujjigadu" (2008) and "Ek Niranjan" (2009). Their potential collaboration has sparked enthusiasm among fans.

According to sources, Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached Puri Jagannath to write the dialogues for "Spirit," and the veteran director has reportedly agreed. Puri Jagannath's involvement is expected to elevate the film's script and make it more engaging.

While Prabhas's association with Puri Jagannath is well-known, the reason behind Puri's involvement in "Spirit" is attributed to his friendship with Prabhas and the potential to make the story more impactful.

Although an official announcement is awaited, this development has generated significant interest in the project. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Puri Jagannath's next directorial venture, following his recent film "Double iSmart."