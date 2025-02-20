Trivikram’s Son Joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as Assistant Director

Renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is following the wisdom of experienced mentors—encouraging his son to explore the world of cinema before stepping into the director’s chair. With a strong foundation and the right guidance, Trivikram’s son is steadily paving his path in the industry.

After honing his skills under his father’s mentorship, he took his first major step as an assistant director for Gautham Tinnanuri’s upcoming film starring Vijay Deverakonda, which is now in its final stages of production. His learning journey doesn’t stop there—he is set to work alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga as an assistant director for Spirit, one of the most highly anticipated films.

While securing such coveted opportunities can be challenging for newcomers, Trivikram’s industry influence has undoubtedly opened doors for his son. With this exposure, he is expected to make his directorial debut within the next couple of years.

Adding to the buzz, industry insiders speculate that his debut project might involve Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, given the close friendship between Pawan and Trivikram. If this materializes, it could mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Telugu cinema.

