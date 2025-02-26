Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal Reviews: Praises for Ranbir, Criticism for My Direction

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently addressed the contrasting reactions to his blockbuster film Animal, highlighting how actor Ranbir Kapoor received unanimous praise while he himself faced criticism for the film’s portrayal of toxic masculinity.

In a recent interaction, Vanga noted that despite Animal’s intense themes, Kapoor did not face any negative feedback, whereas his direction came under heavy scrutiny. Speaking in a promo for his interview on Game Changers, the director pointed out the disparity in how the industry responds to actors versus filmmakers.

“I understood that they want to work with Ranbir,” Vanga stated. “If they say anything against him, it might affect future collaborations. It’s easier to criticize me because I’m new to this place. A filmmaker makes a film every 2-3 years, but an actor appears in multiple projects annually. Naturally, people avoid saying anything that could impact their chances of working with him.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Deadline, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his involvement in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal. He revealed that the upcoming installment, teased in the climax of Animal, will feature him in a double role.

“He (Vanga) wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park,” Kapoor shared. “We’ve been discussing ideas since the first film, and it’s exciting because now I get to play both the antagonist and the protagonist.”

Released in 2023, Animal features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.