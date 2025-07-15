Prabhas and Prashant Neel Spotted Watching F1 in Hyderabad

The dynamic duo of Telugu cinema, Prabhas and Prashant Neel, were recently spotted watching the highly anticipated film F1 at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. Fans went into a frenzy as pictures of the two watching the movie surfaced on social media, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement.

The F1 Film Phenomenon

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, has been making waves in the film industry with its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline. The film follows a former Formula One driver who makes a comeback to the grid with his teammate, played by Damson Idris. With an ensemble cast that includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Lewis Hamilton, F1 has been garnering rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Prabhas and Prashant Neel's Collaboration

Prabhas and Prashant Neel have previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which was released in December 2023. The film's success has led to fans eagerly anticipating the sequel, Salaar: Part 2. The duo's chemistry on screen has been widely praised, and fans are excited to see them team up again.

Prabhas' Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Prabhas is set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, with high expectations surrounding the action drama. With Prabhas playing a cop, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release.

F1's Success

F1 has been ruling the box office since its release on June 27, with fans and celebrities alike praising the film's action-packed sequences and gripping storyline. The film's success can be attributed to its talented cast, including Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton, who is also one of the producers. With its thrilling plot and high-octane action, F1 is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

The Picture that Went Viral

The picture of Prabhas and Prashant Neel watching F1 at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad has been making the rounds on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the duo. The picture shows the two posing with the staff of the multiplex, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. With F1's success showing no signs of slowing down, it's clear that Prabhas and Prashant Neel are among the many fans who have fallen in love with the film.

