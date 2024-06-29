Online Trolling lead Vishwaksen to Deactivate Instagram Account?

Fans on social media are surprised not to find Vishwaksen's Instagram account, making them wonder about the reason. Tollywood actor Vishwaksen is always available for his fans through social media, where he freely shares his thoughts online. He has his own style for countering trolls and criticism. However, the actor appears to have deactivated his account recently.

Vishwaksen is a versatile actor who has shown his talent in different genres and is famously known for being outspoken. To the surprise of his audience, he deactivated his Instagram account soon after receiving backlash for supporting the film Kalki 2898 AD.

This talented young hero asked online trolls to make a short film before reviewing a movie when he saw a YouTuber giving a review of Kalki even before its release. Since then, online trolls have started posting negative comments under his Instagram posts, but he always made sure to give quirky replies.

The sudden deactivation made fans wonder if the online trolls and criticism were the reason for his account's deactivation. He has never shied away from sharing his opinion in the past, but now his sudden absence worries fans. His fans are posting this as the reason on X, and some are asking for the real reason. Is he really taking a break from social media?

Before the deactivation, this Tollywood actor shone on the screen with ‘Gami’ and ‘Gangs of Godavari’.