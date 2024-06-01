Marriage Rumours with Cricketer Shubman Gill: Actress Responds!

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Indian TV actress Ridhima Pandit are going viral on social media with the rumours of them exchanging vows in December this year.

Shubman Gill, rumoured to be dating former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is now rumoured to be marrying Ridhima Pandit according to a post by ViralBhayani.

However, Ridhima denied the rumours as baseless. She clarified, "I don’t even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages this morning and was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post about it on my social media handle." She also revealed that she is currently single and open to a relationship. "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, potential suitors might now hesitate to come forward. I do want to get married and settle down," Ridhima added.

Ridhima herself was in shock as she woke up to calls from journalists and friends about her marriage. The TV actress took to her Instagram story, denying the speculations and stating that she would announce the marriage news herself whenever it happened. Meanwhile, on her Instagram, she shared a story, now deleted, in which she said, "I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists, which has never happened before. Many of them want to know about my upcoming shaadi, but to whom? No, it’s not happening. Go on with your lovely day. Kuch hoga toh main bata dungi saamne se (If something like this happens in my life, I will announce it myself). Nothing is happening now. Bye."

It can be noted that Shubman and Sara haven't made any announcements about their relationship, but many have confirmed the rumours of their dating life.