Three killed, 25 injured as two buses collide in Gujarat

Modasa (Gujarat), June 1 (IANS) Three people were killed and more than 25 injured after a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus collided with a private bus in the state’s Aravalli district on Saturday.

The incident took place near Sakariya village in Modasa when devotees were returning from Jagannath Puri.

Sources said, “The accident was reportedly caused by a biker who suddenly appeared on the road. The driver of a Dabhoi depot bus swerved to avoid hitting the biker, losing control and causing the bus to jump the divider, ultimately colliding with the private minibus. The front of the GSRTC bus was severely damaged, and the private bus also sustained significant damage.”

“Immediate efforts were made to rescue and treat the injured, with all casualties being transferred to nearby hospitals. The deceased have been taken to the District Hospital Modasa for postmortem.”

The local police have launched relief and rescue operations, and both buses have been removed with the help of cranes to clear the highway. The road from Modasa to Malpur was temporarily diverted, causing traffic jams. Authorities are working to restore normal traffic flow.

Preliminary reports indicate that the passengers of the private bus were returning from a pilgrimage to Jagannath Puri in Odisha. CCTV footage of the accident has been reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

