Manoj Bajpayee graciously accepts Movified Best Actor Award for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses for his recently released film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, has graciously accepted the Movified Best Actor Award for his performance in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

Incidentally, both ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ are directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

Expressing gratitude, Manoj said: “Thank you Movified and thank you audience, and all the people who voted for me. Best Actor award for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, there are very few genuine awards going on in the market, but when you get a genuine one, your joy knows no bounds.”

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the film industry, the actor humbly acknowledged the unsung heroes behind his success – his family. "And also, I am taking this award on behalf of my family. They play a crucial role because they take care of one front, so that I can go out and really immerse myself in work,” he shared.

The actor also expressed his gratitude towards Apoorv Singh Karki, as he said, “Apoorv Singh Karki is such a young director, who was such a support when I was performing the role, Deepak Kingrani, who is the writer, and my co-actors.”

Acquired in 2012 by Neekeeta Singh, Movified is a platform that provides in-depth coverage of international films and digital content.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.