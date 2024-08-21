Mahesh Babu's Voice for Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu

Get ready for a new take on the classic story of The Lion King with the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King. This highly anticipated film features superstar Mahesh Babu as the voice of Mufasa, the ultimate king of the jungle. Following the success of the 2019 live-action The Lion King, this new film is set to be released on December 20, 2024. The Telugu trailer will be unveiled on August 26 at 11:07 AM.

Mahesh Babu shares his excitement about the project: “I’ve always admired Disney’s legacy of great storytelling. The character of Mufasa, as a loving father and a powerful king, resonates with me deeply. This collaboration with Disney is special for me, and I look forward to sharing this experience with my family and fans when Mufasa: The Lion King releases in Telugu.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, adds, “Our goal is to bring a personal touch to our storytelling and connect with audiences in their preferred languages. We are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu bring Mufasa to life in Telugu. His involvement will make this version of the film even more special.”

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King combines live-action with stunning computer-generated imagery to bring new and beloved characters to the screen.