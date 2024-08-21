Hyderabad: Several unauthorised villas razed at Manikonda

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on illegal structures, the officials of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) razed several unauthorised constructions in the upscale Manikonda locality.

Seven unauthorised villas were demolished using the JCB in Chitrapuri colony of Manikonda. The officials had deployed the police personnel to avoid unrest as they anticipated tense situation from the owners of these properties.

According to the Town Planning authorities, permission was granted for only 220 villas in the society, but the builders constructed seven additional villas without getting due approval from the competent authority. They added that the approval was given for only ground plus one (G+1) floors but they found ground plus three floors in violation of the laid down guidelines.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Destination Wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala