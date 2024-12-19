Hydra Vs Anuhar Morning Raga: Shops Demolition Sparks Tensions

A sudden demolition of shops attached to Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments in Hyderabad has sparked strong protests from residents. On December 19, Thursday morning, tensions rose as residents clashed with demolition crews dispatched by Hydraa, resulting in heated arguments between the two parties.

The controversy centers around the demolition of grocery, fruit, and vegetable shops on the ground floor of the building. The residents argue that there have been no allegations of illegal construction or any violations of building norms. According to apartment owners, they obtained the necessary HMDA approvals in 2016, followed by an Occupancy Certificate in 2018, with no issues regarding setbacks, floors, or parking provisions.

Hydra's Explanation

Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath addressed the situation, stating that the demolition was triggered by complaints from 38 families living in the apartments. The complaints focused on the presence of unauthorized commercial establishments, including a bank, supermarket, and various shops, operating on the ground floor of the building. With backing from the local municipality, Hydraa proceeded with the demolition, citing the issue of unauthorized commercial use of the space.

What is the issue?

The Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments, home to over 110 residential units, were developed by Anuhar Homes Pvt. Ltd. on land owned by N. Rami Reddy Garu of Golkonda Hotels. Both the builder and the shop owners maintain that no legal violations have occurred, raising questions about the true reasons behind the demolition. The residents continue to question whether the action is justified, as they insist that all approvals and building norms have been followed.

