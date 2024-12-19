MCA unveils grand celebrations to mark 50 years of iconic Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) A special lunch for the unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket, the groundsmen managing the various cricket fields, a felicitation of all past and present cricketers from the city and a glitzy and grand Bollywood-style musical night -- these are some of the major events planned by the Mumbai Cricket Association to mark the completion of 50 years of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in January 2025.

With the Wankhede set to complete a half-century of its existence, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to host grand celebrations to mark the occasion.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik announced on Thursday that the festivities will get underway on January 12 and culminate in a grand spectacle on January 19 at the historic stadium. The grand show on January 19 will witness an unparalleled gathering of Mumbai’s domestic and international cricket legends—past and present. The event will also feature mesmerising performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, capped by a breathtaking laser show.

At a press conference attended by MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members, a special 50th-anniversary logo was unveiled to mark the occasion. MCA chief Naik further revealed plans to release a commemorative postal stamp and coffee table book on January 19 honouring Wankhede Stadium’s rich legacy, which has been graced by cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and other decorated stalwarts.

The MCA will also felicitate the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar, the former MCA President, along with the newly appointed cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government, on January 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik said, "The Wankhede Stadium is a national pride, and its 50th anniversary is a historic milestone for us. This stadium has been the backdrop to countless unforgettable moments for players and fans alike. Through a week-long celebration and a mega evening event, we aim to honour its rich cricketing history and glorious journey. At MCA, we take immense pride in celebrating cricket’s legacy and look forward to bringing the entire cricketing community together for this landmark event.”

Built in 1974, Wankhede Stadium stands as one of the world’s most iconic cricketing venues, having witnessed monumental moments in cricket history. From Sachin Tendulkar’s final international match in 2013 to India’s historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, the stadium has been home to countless memories.

Speaking at the press conference, MCA secretary Abhay Hadap added, "Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. The 50th-anniversary celebrations are a momentous occasion for MCA as well as the entire cricketing fraternity, and I warmly invite all Mumbaikars to join in the celebrations.”

As part of the celebration week, MCA will conduct a cricket match between MCA officials and Consuls General, bureaucrats, on January 12. They will also organise a special lunch for the groundsmen of MCA’s clubs and grounds on January 15, celebrating the contributions and commitment of Mumbai cricket’s unsung heroes.

Tickets for the grand show on January 19, 2025 are priced at Rs 300 each and will offer fans an opportunity to be part of the historic celebration and witness an exciting evening.

"We have tickets at nominal prices so as to control the influx of the crowd and prevent it from becoming a law and order problem. We have talked with all former internationals from Mumbai, including Sachin Tendulkar, and they have communicated their availability for the functions," said the MCA president.

