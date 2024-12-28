HYDRA: No Notices for Illegal Water Body Constructions, Says Commissioner Ranganath

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath announced plans to establish a Hydra police station soon while emphasizing efforts to raise awareness about Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he stated that lakes and ponds are being protected from encroachments. "We are identifying illegal occupations using satellite imagery and advanced technology. So far, we have received 5,023 complaints. Priority will be given to grievances from the public," Ranganath assured.

He further revealed that 300 acres of land have been reclaimed, and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for lake restoration are being prepared. "We are awaiting directives from the Chief Minister to take further action. Hydra demolitions will not stop. The delay is only temporary," he clarified.

The Commissioner added that demolitions would commence after identifying FTL boundaries. "Hydra has 15 dedicated teams ready to act. No prior notices are issued for illegal constructions within water bodies, as there is no requirement for such notices," Ranganath emphasized.