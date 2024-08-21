Harsh Chhaya on taking botox injections for 'Gyaarah Gyaarah': 'Needed to look younger'

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Harsh Chhaya has reacted to the claims of getting botox injections for the fantasy thriller series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', sharing that it was to look younger as that was what the story required.

Harsh, who essays the role of Sameer in the show, said it was botox injections that helped him look younger in the series.

Talking about the same, he said: "It was just by chance that in my shooting schedule, the older part got shot first and the younger part was shot later. During that break, I was trying to figure out if one could do something about the age gap, I tried with makeup but it did not work. Then I thought maybe I could try some botox to get rid of the frown lines on the forehead and crow's feet around the eyes."

"I consulted a very reliable cosmetologist and understood how it works, I was told that the Botox will remove the frown lines and its effect will slowly fade away in about two to three months, so that was a relief because I did not want to lose my frown lines forever," shared the 'Tehkikaat' actor.

He further added that actors do try different things to try and work on characters both emotionally and physically.

"I always enjoy this process because it makes the experience more immersive and satisfying, it is also about what an actor gets to the table apart and over what is offered to him and this was one of my investments in the part for 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'," he concluded.

The show stars Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. It also features Aakash Dixit, Gautami Kapoor, Nitesh Pandey, Mukti Mohan, Brijendra Kala, and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is an adaptation of the Korean drama 'Signal'. The show is set across a timeline of three decades--1990, 2001 and 2016, blending mystery and science with a degree of mysticism.

Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the series is directed by Umesh Bist.

It is streaming on Zee5.

