Manikonda Puppalaguda Fire Accident: 3 Dead including a Child, Two Women
Feb 28, 2025, 22:14 IST
Tragic Fire Accident in Hyderabad’s Puppalaguda: Three Dead
A devastating fire broke out in a three-story building in Manikonda's Puppalaguda, Hyderabad, resulting in the tragic deaths of three people, including two women and a 7-year-old child.
Amidst the chaos, several children were rescued by locals using ropes, preventing further casualties. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, while rescue operations and relief efforts are underway.
