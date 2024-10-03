Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja React to Konda Surekha's Disrespectful Remarks

The Telugu film industry is fuming and furious over the latest distasteful comment by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. On Samantha’s divorce, Rakul Preet Singh’s marriage, Akkineni Nagarjuna's family and in the cases of drug consumption and phone tapping, the minister’s comments have raised massive controversy.

Also read: Samantha's Response to Konda Surekha's Shocking Allegations

Subsequently, the film industry is expressing some of its displeasure on the social networking site with a hash tag that reads #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.

Mahesh Babu expressed his anger at the minister's comments, calling them disrespectful and shameful. He asked the minister not to use abusive language and appreciated women.

Also read: Akkineni family reacts strongly to Konda Surekha’s remark on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce

Even star hero Mahesh Babu condemned the words of that minister: "Your comments have injured me as a father, husband, and son. Your words as a woman minister of God have caused me so much trouble."

Even Mahesh urged everyone to rise and respect women and the film industry. Others said: "Leaders have to set the pace and uphold social morality and ethics, not pull them down."

Extremely pained by the comments made by Minister Konda Surekha garu on fellow members of our film fraternity. As a father of a daughter, as a husband to a wife and as son to a mother... I am deeply anguished by the unacceptable remarks and language used by a woman minister on… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 3, 2024

Ravi Teja says, "The fact that a woman minister is resorting to demonic tactics by making baseless allegations against respected individuals under the guise of political warfare is alarming and disturbing. This goes beyond insult. No one should drag innocent people, especially women, into their political vendettas. Leaders must set an example for society and promote social values, not degrade them."

I’m appalled by a woman minister resorting to demonic tactics, fabricating vile allegations against the respectful ones in the name of political warfare. This is beyond shameful. No one should drag innocent individuals, especially women, into their political rivalries. Leaders… — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) October 3, 2024

Also read Pushpa 2 on track for Dec 6 release, a major update on the shoot!