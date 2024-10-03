Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja React to Konda Surekha's Disrespectful Remarks

Oct 03, 2024, 16:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telugu film industry is fuming and furious over the latest distasteful comment by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. On Samantha’s divorce, Rakul Preet Singh’s marriage, Akkineni Nagarjuna's family and in the cases of drug consumption and phone tapping, the minister’s comments have raised massive controversy. 

Also read: Samantha's Response to Konda Surekha's Shocking Allegations

Subsequently, the film industry is expressing some of its displeasure on the social networking site with a hash tag that reads #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.

Mahesh Babu expressed his anger at the minister's comments, calling them disrespectful and shameful. He asked the minister not to use abusive language and appreciated women.

Also read: Akkineni family reacts strongly to Konda Surekha’s remark on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce

 Even star hero Mahesh Babu condemned the words of that minister: "Your comments have injured me as a father, husband, and son. Your words as a woman minister of God have caused me so much trouble." 

Even Mahesh urged everyone to rise and respect women and the film industry. Others said: "Leaders have to set the pace and uphold social morality and ethics, not pull them down."

Ravi Teja says, "The fact that a woman minister is resorting to demonic tactics by making baseless allegations against respected individuals under the guise of political warfare is alarming and disturbing. This goes beyond insult. No one should drag innocent people, especially women, into their political vendettas. Leaders must set an example for society and promote social values, not degrade them."

Also read Pushpa 2 on track for Dec 6 release, a major update on the shoot!

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
telugu film industry
Mahesh Babu
ravi teja
tollywood news
Advertisement
Back to Top