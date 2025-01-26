Lyf Teaser Launched: Watch Lyf Teaser Video Here!

Lyf is a film starring Sri Harsha and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi and A Ramaswamy Reddy under the banners of Manisha Arts and Media Private Limited and Annapareddy Studios. SP Charan, Praveen, Bhadram, Nawab Shah, Shakalaka Shankar, Ravi Babu, Riya, Sandhya and others are playing key roles. Mani Sharma has composed the music for this film. Telangana State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has launched the teaser of this film.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy said... "LYF is a film starring Sri Harsha and Kashika Kapoor as a young couple. I wish this film with a good story to achieve great success. Films are better if they are made with good content on a low budget rather than with a high budget. It is better to bring films with good content on a low budget to the audience than asking the government to increase the ticket prices with a high budget. This film called LYF is a film with good content on a low budget. As the Cinematography Minister, I will be at the forefront in promoting such films. Small films with low budgets are achieving good success, whether on OTT or in theaters. They are competing with big films in collections. I wish this film to be successful in the same way," he said.