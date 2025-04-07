LYF – Love Your Father Strikes an Emotional Chord, Wins Hearts

The recently released emotional drama LYF – Love Your Father is garnering widespread acclaim and touching hearts everywhere. Ever since the trailer dropped, the film generated buzz for its moving portrayal of the father-son relationship — and it has more than lived up to the expectations. Audiences have connected deeply with its heartfelt narrative, making it a surprise hit across the board.

Featuring SPB Charan, Sri Harsha, and Kashika Kapoor in the lead roles, LYF is directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced under the banners of Manisha Arts Media and Annapareddy Studios.

To celebrate the film’s resounding success, the cast and crew recently came together at a special event, where they shared their gratitude and joy with fans and the media.

Speaking at the gathering, lead actor Sri Harsha said:

“I never imagined the film would connect with people on such a big scale. I’m truly overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience. If you haven’t watched it yet, please do — I believe it’ll leave a mark on your heart.”

Director Pawan Ketharaju echoed the sentiment, sharing:

“The response has been incredible. I’ve been receiving messages and calls from people saying the film reminded them of their fathers. Many praised the interval and climax in particular. As a filmmaker, it’s fulfilling to know that this story resonated so personally with so many.”

Producer Kishore Rathi expressed his pride in backing the project, stating:

“We’ve always focused on family-centric content at Manisha Arts. The warm reception to LYF reinforces our commitment to meaningful cinema. I thank the audience for embracing this film and commend Pawan garu for his beautiful storytelling.”

Actor Bunty, who played the protagonist’s friend, also shared his excitement:

“I’m overwhelmed by the appreciation for my role. It’s incredibly motivating for a newcomer like me, and I’m thankful to everyone for the encouragement.”

With its emotional depth, relatable storytelling, and strong performances, LYF – Love Your Father is fast becoming a word-of-mouth success, reminding audiences of the timeless bond between parents and children.