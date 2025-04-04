Love Your Father Releases Today: Story, Talk, Premieres, Result

LYF, directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Annapareddy Studios under Manisha Arts, hit theaters on April 4. The film showcases an emotional father-son story. A special premiere for the media was held a day earlier, on April 3. The film stars Sri Harsha and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, with Praveen, Raghu Babu, Chatrapathi Shekhar, Bhadram, Shakalaka Shankar, Shanti Kumar, Bunty, and others in pivotal roles, including SP Charan as the father.

On this occasion, producer Ramaswamy Reddy shared, "Since childhood, I’ve been a devoted fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi, drawing inspiration from him. I used to scold my son when he danced like Chiranjeevi, but I was overjoyed when he decided to pursue acting. I wish him to become as great an actor as Chiranjeevi. He trained at a film institute for this film, putting in tremendous effort. The media’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, and I hope the film achieves great success."

Another producer, Kishore Rathi, added, "Our previous film, Yamaleela, centered on motherly sentiment, was a huge hit. Now, I hope LYF (Love Your Father), which celebrates fatherly love, will also succeed. Early viewers have praised it highly."

Lead actor Sri Harsha expressed his gratitude by saying, "I thank everyone who came to support the film. We worked hard, and the media’s positive feedback made all the struggles worthwhile. I’m especially grateful to SP Charan garu, who played my on-screen father, and my real father for their unwavering support."

Media attendees at the premiere praised the film, calling it technically brilliant and emotionally engaging. They were impressed by Sri Harsha’s performance, noting that he didn’t seem like a newcomer. The film’s production quality and directorial vision also received high acclaim.