Leaked Chats of Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra: Ex-Lover Lavanya Case Controversy

Actor Raj Tarun and his ex-lover Lavanya's case is witnessing many turns and twists. The latest is that Raj Tarun's alleged chats with co-star Malvi Malhotra are going viral on social media platforms. It is alleged that Lavanya in her case attached Raj Tarun's chats with Malvi as proofs. It is not clear how these alleged chat conversations of Raj Tarun and Malvi got leaked.

These leaked chats hint at Raj Tarun and Malvi's alleged relationship. Lavanya accused that Raj Tarun distanced from her after getting close to Malvi. Lavanya claimed that she has been in relationship with Raj Taurn for over 11 years and even claimed that Raj Tarun had married her "secretly" in a temple.

Meanwhile, Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra are yet to respond to the leaked chats row. It can be noted that Raj Tarun and Malvi have decided to respond to the issue legally. Let's wait and see.