Good news for job seekers: Job Mela in Kurnool

This is good news for unemployed candidates. The Directorate of Employment and Training, Andhra Pradesh, is organizing a job mela in Kurnool to provide employment opportunities for job seekers.

The job mela is in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Job Mela venue: District Employment Exchange, Kurnool

Job Mela date: July 20, 2024

