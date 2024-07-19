Good news for job seekers: Job Mela in Kurnool

Jul 19, 2024, 13:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

This is good news for unemployed candidates. The Directorate of Employment and Training, Andhra Pradesh, is organizing a job mela in Kurnool to provide employment opportunities for job seekers. 

This is the perfect opportunity for job seekers who are looking to get a job. Grab it! The job mela is in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. 

Job Mela venue: District Employment Exchange, Kurnool

Job Mela date: July 20, 2024

