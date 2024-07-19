YS Jagan's Vinukonda Tour Updates: Meets Rashid's Family

TDP Govt's severe negligence on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Security

The TDP government allocated an old bulletproof vehicle to YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During his visit to Vinukonda, the bulletproof vehicle broke down. The AC in the car was not working. YS Jagan immediately switched to a private vehicle.

Reduction in Security for YS Jagan's Vinukonda Visit

The government suddenly reduced security from the night before his visit. The government removed convoy vehicles overnight. Police created obstacles at every step of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy on the way to Vinukonda. Police were stopping the convoy at various points. Senior leaders from YS Jagan's party were being obstructed by the police to travel along with the leader.

Journalists Covering YS Jagan's Visit stopped

Police stopped journalists' vehicles in the convoy.