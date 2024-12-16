Kriti Sanon and Boyfriend Kabir Bahiya's Photos at Wedding Go Viral

Kriti Sanon, who made her debut with Mahesh Babu's One: Nenokkadine and was last seen in Telugu in Prabhas' Adipurush, winning the hearts of Telugu audiences, is currently busy with Bollywood films. She has impressed viewers with several releases in Bollywood this year. However, recently, she has been making headlines for other reasons. It seems she is deeply in love with a businessman named Kabir Bahiya. A recent post she shared on his birthday strongly suggests that the two are dating. This has sparked discussions, with many wondering if Kriti Sanon is planning to marry soon.

Amidst this, Kriti Sanon recently dazzled at a wedding event. Interestingly, the wedding was that of Kabir Bahiya's relatives, and photos related to the event have gone viral on social media. This has provided full clarity about their relationship, and fans are now sharing enthusiastic comments. One netizen even asked, "Will Kriti Sanon get married next year?"

Earlier, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahiya had taken a vacation abroad together. Their photos from the trip went viral, sparking rumors of their relationship. However, the two never publicly confirmed their connection. It was only during Kabir Bahiya's birthday that Kriti Sanon shared a romantic photo with him, offering clear confirmation of their relationship.

Kabir Bahiya is a businessman based in London. His father, Kuljinder Bahiya, is the founder of Southall Travel, a UK-based travel agency. Kabir is also closely associated with star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has entertained audiences this year with films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiyaa, Crew, and Do Patti.

