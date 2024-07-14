Kim Kardashian drops a selfie with Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding in Mumbai on July 12th. On this occasion, the celebrity shared a picture with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai on her Instagram with the caption "Queen."

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant on July 12th in Mumbai, surrounded by well-known celebrities. The festivities started with a pre-wedding event, and the couple married on July 12th. International star Kim Kardashian arrived in Mumbai for the occasion with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Their arrival lit up the internet.

Following the wedding, the couple's 'Shub Asirwad' event was celebrated on July 13th with renowned celebrities. The international star shared a selfie with beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan through her Instagram handle, which went viral.

Kim Kardashian and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Kim Kardashian attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shub Ashirwad ceremony on July 13th in a red Indian outfit. The international star then posted a beautiful selfie with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with the caption "Queen," which she genuinely is.

Once the photo was on the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over this collaboration and the beauty radiating in the picture. Fans and netizens continued to comment on the pictures, which went viral.

