One found dead alongside his vessel in Australia

Sydney, July 14 (IANS) A man was found dead alongside his vessel on a lake in Queensland state on Sunday, the second fatal boating incident in Australia.

The boat was reported missing in the morning. A search and rescue operation then kicked off at Lake Somerset, about 70 km northwest of Queensland state's capital Brisbane, involving joint efforts by water police, specialist officers, aerial assets, and multiple other agencies, reported Xinhua news agency.

At 4.00 p.m. local time, police located the vessel in the water and the body of the 45-year-old man. Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing by Queensland Police.

The Somerset Lake incident occurred only a day after one man died and another survived while crossing the Tweed River bar in New South Wales' far north.

At around 6.00 a.m. on Saturday, police attended the scene at the north wall of the Tweed River, where two people were seen clinging to the upturned hull of a 6.5-meter half-cabin runabout boat.

One of them was taken to a nearby hospital for a precautionary examination, while the other could not be revived and was declared dead at Duranbah Beach.

