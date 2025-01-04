KGF Star Yash in Talks with 20th Century Fox for International Film Project ?

Yash, the superstar of KGF, is all set to take on a new challenge in the upcoming gangster drama Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Alongside him, the film will also feature Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in significant roles. Yash, who gained massive popularity for his work in KGF and KGF 2, shared in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Toxic would showcase a completely new side of him. He is excited to work with new directors and explore fresh roles.

The film's producers, including Yash himself and KVN Productions, are aiming high by collaborating with 20th Century Fox for the international distribution of Toxic. While discussions are still in the early stages, the goal is to make Toxic a global release. Yash believes that the film's storytelling and visuals are at par with international standards and is keen on making it a worldwide project.

Apart from Toxic, Yash also has another big project lined up. He will be starring in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The film is expected to release during Diwali 2026.

Yash's global ambitions and diverse projects are sure to keep his fans excited for what’s to come in the near future.