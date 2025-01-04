Manipur Guv asks police chief to prioritise safety and security of people

Imphal, Jan 4 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday directed the state Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to prioritise the safety and security of the people and urged officers from the Army and paramilitary forces to extend their fullest cooperation to the administration in maintaining law and order in the state, officials said.

A day after assuming the gubernatorial charge, Bhalla on Saturday held a high-level meeting with top security officials at Raj Bhavan here and reviewed the overall security situation in the troubled state. A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor chaired a security meeting and comprehensively reviewed the overall security situation in the state.

The official said that taking stock of the prevailing law and order situation, the Governor reviewed the security apparatus and its arrangements throughout the state, with a particular focus on border areas.

Besides the DGP, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Commissioner, Home N. Ashok Kumar, Security Advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, GOC 57 Mountain Division Major Geneneral S.S. Kartikeya, Inspector General of CRPF Vipul Kumar and senior officers of CRPF and BSF attended the security meeting. Former Union Home Secretary took oath as Manipur Governor at a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Immediately after the swearing-in-ceremony, Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, GOC, Spear Corps, along with other senior military officers called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday.

The Army officers briefed the Governor on the current security situation in the state. The officers apprised the Governor of the security deployment in various parts of the state, especially in the border areas, the Raj Bhavan official said.

Meanwhile, after a mob attack on the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening, a huge contingent of security forces was deployed in the mountainous district.

A police official in Imphal said that a large contingent of both central and state security forces, including Manipur police commandos, has been deployed in the Kangpokpi district headquarters and adjoining areas.

Protesting the deployment of Central forces in the district, a mob accompanied by some armed men attacked the office of the SP in Kangpokpi district on Friday evening and the trouble continued till late in the night.

A police statement said that a protest rally seeking the withdrawal of the Central security forces, that was organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on Friday evening, turned violent.

It said that the protesters attacked the SP's office by pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs. “Security forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to the use of adequate force to disperse them and the situation was brought under control,” the police said.

In this incident, Manoj Prabhakar, SP Kangpokpi District, was injured and some vehicles were also damaged.

"The SP has received necessary medical treatment and is fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation,” a police statement said.

