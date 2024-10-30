Kannada Actor Darshan gets Interim bail: Renukaswamy Murder Case Update

Karnataka High Court has granted Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas interim bail on medical grounds. The actor would have to undergo six-week-long spine surgery. Accused in the murder of Renukaswamy whose body was found in the Kamakshipalya area of Bengaluru, Darshan was accused in the murder of a 33-year-old.

The actor's bail comes amid a row over his imprisonment. A controversial photo of Darshan clicking selfies with a notorious rowdy sheeter inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail made it necessary for him to be shifted to Bellary Jail. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda described such special treatment as unpardonable and called for officers involved to be penalized.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the suspension of seven prison officials.

