Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Official Date Announced!

The wait for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD trailer is over. Expected to be long enough, it will be released on June 10, 2024. It will be out 17 days before the film's theatrical release on June 27, 2024.

Interestingly the trailer release date was announced with a new poster where we can see Bhairava (played by Prabhas) standing tall on the peak of a mountain: 'Everything is about to change' is written on the poster.

Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is directed by Nag Ashwin.