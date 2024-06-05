Manav Vij reveals family, friends help him 'overcome any darkness from a role'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Manav Vij shared his experience working as a cop in the upcoming murder mystery series 'Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar', revealing that dark themes can be mentally challenging, and that his family helps him maintain his calm and overcome any darkness from the role.

Manav, who has previously played a cop in 'Andhadhun', 'Udta Punjab' and other films, shared how all his roles are similar yet vastly different.

Speaking about playing the role of a cop once again, Manav said: "Every role I play is unique because each script and team is different. If I'm in sync with the writer and director, the character cannot be the same as any other. While they may look similar, the characters are completely different. Gadar Singh's approach to life, his intent, and his journey are entirely distinct from any character I've portrayed before."

Talking about his character Gadar Singh, Manav, who starred in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' said: "While there aren't specific aspects I consciously resonate with, there are always subtle elements that unknowingly connect us to the character. Dark themes can indeed be mentally challenging, but in my case, I haven't experienced significant issues."

"My family, friends, and a positive environment provide a bright counterbalance, helping me maintain my calm and overcome any darkness from the role. To put in my own words 'I don’t have to maintain my calm, I am the calmest hulk you will ever meet'," he added.

The show also stars Monika Panwar and Saloni Batra.

'Gaanth' takes audiences to the eerie streets of East Delhi, where a strange case of mass suicide captures both media and police attention. Featuring a unique duo of a police officer and a psychiatrist, the series takes us through their quest for the truth, uncovering a crypt buried in the past.

'Gaanth' will premiere on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

