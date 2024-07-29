Jr NTR’s Leaked 'Devara' Look Raises Expectations!

Devara' is currently one of the most anticipated movies starring Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor, directed by Koratala Shiva. This movie is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024, and fans are excited with a minor update. A leaked picture of Jr NTR from Devara is revealed and displayed at New York's Times Square, raising the excitement to double.

The 'RRR' actor was seen in a mass, rugged look that raised the expectations of the movie. The actor's fans started admiring the picture on social media platforms, which made the picture viral. Jr NTR had a bulk body, and fans began speculating that the actor might be seen in double action.

Though the leaked pictures create excitement for the fans, this is concerning for the directors and producers. Many directors requested the fans not to share the leaked looks of the actors on social media.

Post: