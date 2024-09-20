Jani Master's secret investigation; appears in court today!

Well-known choreographer Sheikh Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master, is presently being held by the Narsingi police on charges of sexual harassment. Jani Master was moved by the Special Operations Team (SOT) from Goa to Hyderabad, where he is being questioned in a covert location.

It took Jani Master four or five days on the run to be captured by SOT cops at a Goa lodge. Subsequent to his appearance in a local court, he was sent to Hyderabad on a transit warrant. According to reports, he is currently at a farmhouse on the outskirts of town, where police are conducting an inquiry.

Today, Jani Master is scheduled to appear at the Uppalapalli court, per a Goa court order.



Notably, on the 15th of this month, a 21-year-old choreographer who had assisted Jani Master with choreography filed a complaint with the Narsingi police, alleging that he had been sexually harassed. After that, police filed a case against Jani Basha based on the POCSO Act, IPC sections 376(2), 506, and 323.

