Watch: Jani Master's Wife's First Reaction: Fires on Media

Choreographer Jaani's wife, Ayesha (alias Sumalatha), visited the Narsingi police station following her husband's arrest over sexual misconduct allegations. Initially, she claimed a fake call misled her. However, when questioned about the allegations, Ayesha became visibly upset and angry, asking if cameras were focused on her.

Jaani (Sheikh Jaani Bashaa) was arrested in Goa for sexually assaulting a female choreographer. A Goa court issued a transit warrant, ordering Telangana authorities to present him at the Uppalapalli court within 24 hours. Notably, the victim also accuses Ayesha of assaulting her in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Video:

Also read: Breaking: Jani Master Arrested by Police in Bengaluru