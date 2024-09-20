iPhone 16 Launch Day: Watch Customers Rush to BKC Store, Mumbai!

The new iPhone 16 series will be available in stores starting today, September 20. The business unveiled the four newest iPhone models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, earlier this month. The models feature several enhancements, such as a new camera control button and integrated Apple Intelligence support.

With the launch day today, the customers rushed to the stores of Mumbai's BKC, India's first AppleStore. The craze of the Apple brand has always been well-known, and the new launch made everyone anticipate the latest gadget in the business.

Watch:

Apple iPhone 16 RUSH pic.twitter.com/aaC2kSbNm5 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 20, 2024

