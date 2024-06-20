YS Jagan to preside over YSRCP's elaborate deliberations today

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently shifted the state head office of his party to his camp office in Tadepalli. Following the development, his party leaders and cadres have moved to his camp office.

On Thursday (June 20, 2024), Jagan will preside over an elaborate exercise to deliberate upon the party's future course of action.

All MP candidates of the party, barring those who won in the recent General Election, will be present at the meeting. All MLAs and candidates who were fielded by the party in the recent Assembly elections, will also be present.

The meeting will begin at 10:30 am.