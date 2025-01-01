Ileana Expecting Second Child: New Year Post Triggers Pregnancy Rumours

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has sparked pregnancy rumors with her latest social media post. On January 1, the actress shared a video reflecting on memorable moments from 2024 as she ushered in 2025. The video included clips from each month of the past year, with October standing out as the focal point.

In the October segment, Ileana appeared visibly emotional as she held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera. She captioned the post, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more (sic).”

While Ileana did not directly mention a second pregnancy in her caption, her fans quickly speculated that she may be expecting another child with her partner, Michael Dolan. One fan commented, "Are you pregnant again?" while another wrote, “Wait...October...congratulations again!!!”

Ileana and Michael tied the knot and welcomed their first child, Koa, in August 2023.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz is set to appear in an upcoming TV series alongside Vihaan Samat.