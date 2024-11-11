I Want To Become Mother: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South Indian actress Samantha has been praised for winning the hearts of fans through her compelling performances, and at present, it is her turn to share some of her personal desires and happiness in the context of an interview in aid of her latest series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

The talented actress, who keeps making waves in the entertainment world, revealed she had a desire to become a mother. According to Samantha, it was never too late to become a mother.

"I have always wanted to be a mother," Samantha said. "It's quite a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to it. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother."

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha has a child actor as her on-screen daughter. Talking about working with the child actor, she says, "Working with the child actor was an incredible experience. It's so talented and adorable; it felt like I was interacting with my daughter."

She flashes a cheerful smile when asked about her current state of mind. "I'm in a very happy space right now," she says. "I know how to take care of myself and focus on what matters."

