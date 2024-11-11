Prabhas and Imanvi are the new trending on-screen couple?

Director Hanu Raghavapudi is known for creating wonderful on-screen chemistry with his lead actors. His earlier films, such as Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Sita Ramam, are testimony to that. Now, he takes on his most ambitious project yet with Rebel Star Prabhas in the lead.

Fauji is an action drama, tentatively titled and set in a period framework. Currently, it's shooting and the masses are getting excited about its first social media influencer-turned-hero, Iman Esmail, aka Imanvi.

Sources close to the film confirm that Hanu Raghavapudi and his team are at the moon's luckiest end with the on-screen chemistry that Prabhas shares with Imanvi. Everyone is talking about the sequences of this pair, and the expectations are high that they will enamour one and all when the trailers hit the theatres.

Imanvi is reportedly anchoring the sets with sizzling dance moves in a recent song shoot, and it's apparent that the team is in great spirits over how things have shaped up. Mythri Movie Makers and music composition by Vishal Chandrashekhar are creating heaps of expectation with the grandness they seem to be doing.

While the title is yet to be officially announced, plans are in place for a 2025 theatrical release. Will Prabhas and Imanvi be the next unstoppable on-screen combination? Only time will tell, but one thing's certain: Hanu Raghavapudi's magic is set to once again cast its spell on audiences around the world.

