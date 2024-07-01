I did 'Kalki' for them. That's all: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has played a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He is seen as Arjuna, who appears twice in the course of the movie.

Asked why he agreed to do a cameo, the Family Star and Kushi actor said that he did it for Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies and Prabhas. He is extremely proud of Kalki doing great at the box office. The actor hopes that Kalki will cross the one-thousand rupee mark commercially.

VD recalled that, in a big way, his career took off with a film produced by the Vyjayanthi Movies stable. Yevade Subrahmanyam, which was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by the Swapna Dutt-Priyanka Dutt duo, had VD in a memorable role. "I did Kalki for their sake. I am not their lucky charm. Both Mahanati and Kalki are great films," VD added.