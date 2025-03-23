Vijay Deverakonda heading to Sri Lanka for KINGDOM song shoot

Hero Vijay Deverakonda has set off for Sri Lanka to film a song from his upcoming movie, Kingdom. This one-week schedule will feature the shoot of a romantic track, promising a visually captivating sequence. Known for delivering chartbuster love songs, music director Anirudh has composed the soundtrack for Kingdom, adding to the film’s musical appeal.

Meanwhile, Vijay's airport pictures, showcasing his stylish summer look, have taken social media by storm, further cementing his reputation as a fashion icon.

The recently released teaser of Kingdom has received a phenomenal response, generating immense buzz among fans. Additionally, the teaser’s original soundtrack (OST), accompanied by an AI-generated video, has attracted significant attention.

Helmed by talented director Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is presented by Srikara Studios and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 30th.