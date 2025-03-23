Bihar going through turmoil, looking at Congress with hope: Pawan Khera

Patna, March 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, stating that the state is going through "significant turmoil" and that people are now looking towards Congress with hope.

Talking to IANS, Khera pointed to recent incidents of crime, including the killing of a police officer and attacks on civilians, as evidence of Bihar's worsening situation.

"Bihar is experiencing significant turmoil, and naturally, when such unrest occurs, people seek change. Today, I heard about a hospital director being murdered, and earlier, a police officer was attacked and killed during a raid. The law and order situation is collapsing," Khera said.

His remarks follow the killing of ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mal during a clash with criminals and villagers in Araria, along with several other violent incidents that have fueled concerns about governance in the state.

Amid Bihar's governance crisis, Congress has launched the 'Naukri Do, Palayan Roko' (Give Jobs, Stop Migration) Padyatra, highlighting unemployment and migration issues in the state. The yatra reached Samastipur on Tuesday, receiving a warm response from the public.

Khera emphasised that migration remains a major issue for Bihar.

"Our 'Naukri Do, Palayan Roko' Yatra focuses on this, as migration deeply hurts Bihar's pride. People are forced to leave their homes, culture, and families in search of jobs and opportunities. But Bihar has enough resources and the potential not only to provide jobs to its people but also to attract outsiders," he added.

"Our yatra aims to highlight this issue and push for solutions. Congress is focused on real, fundamental issues. With a new leadership team and renewed enthusiasm, our party is ready to fight on these critical matters. Elections should be based on real concerns, and that's where the political discourse should be centred," Khera said.

Congress has been questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ability to govern, citing concerns over his physical and mental health.

"The Chief Minister's health is a matter of concern. We wish him well, but the current state of Bihar raises serious questions. How safe is Bihar under the leadership of an unwell Chief Minister?" Khera questioned.

