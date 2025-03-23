Telangana CM congratulates Prince Rahim Aga Khan

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday congratulated Prince Rahim Aga Khan on taking over as the 50th imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community.

The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan on assuming the esteemed role of the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), said Chief Minister’s Office.

He stated that Telangana deeply values AKDN’s remarkable contributions to heritage conservation, education, and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister said that he looks forward to strengthening collaboration with AKDN to drive impactful progress, wishing ‘His Highness great success in his leadership and continued service to humanity.’

Rahim Aga Khan succeeded Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan, who passed away last month.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the 49th successor of Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Lisbon, Portugal on February 4.

The Chief Minister had termed his demise as an irreparable loss for humanity.

The Chief Minister stated in his condolence message that Karim Aga Khan's services in the fields of poverty alleviation, conservation of heritage, medical services and education will be remembered forever.

He also commended the institutions run by the Aga Khan Foundation in Hyderabad.

Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad was established in 2011. It's an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School and the second in the network of Aga Khan Academies.

The Aga Khan Academies are a programme of the Aga Khan Development Network.

The AKDN is a group of development organisations with mandates that include the environment, health, education, architecture, culture, microfinance, rural development, disaster reduction, the promotion of private-sector enterprise and the revitalisation of historic cities.

Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) also undertook the restoration of historic Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad jointly with the Telangana Government and with the support of the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

The conservation of more than 100 monuments on 106 acres was one of the largest conservation programmes. It was launched in 2013 and completed in 2024.

Qutb Shahi Tombs is the world's largest royal necropolis and a major tourist attraction in this historic city.

