Delhi Assembly Speaker asks legislators to face challenges like Bhagat Singh

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday paid floral tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev at the Legislative Assembly and called upon legislators to resolutely face challenges like the trio who laid down their lives for the nation.

Speaking at an event organised on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas), Gupta said, "These brave sons sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. Their supreme sacrifice continues to inspire us to uphold the values of justice, freedom, and patriotism. Only a great human being could embrace the gallows with a smile for the sake of the country."

He illustrated that the magnificent temple of democracy that stands in this country today is built upon the foundation of martyrs' sacrifices.

"We should always keep these ideals in mind," he said

Speaker Gupta described the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev as inspiring for facing every struggle.

"We must remain steadfast in the face of challenges, whether personal or related to responsibilities entrusted to us by the people; victory shall be ours," said Gupta, addressing legislators.

Others present at the event included Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht along with Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Chief Whip of Delhi Legislative Assembly Abhay Verma.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in an event to unveil a restored bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Chief Minister Gupta also hit out at the previous AAP government for disrespecting Bhagat Singh and using his legacy for political publicity.

"They did not pay any attention to the damage caused to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's bust in this park," she said.

Exhorting people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving the system and contributing to nation-building, she said, "You should not blame the authorities for the poor facilities or insanitation around you. You can take the lead yourself in cleaning and beautifying the city, just as PM Modi himself wielded the broom."

She said each Delhiite can look for a role in making Delhi beautiful, cleaning the Yamuna, and fighting air pollution.

CM Gupta also urged people to do their bit to check air pollution by getting their vehicles' emissions levels checked.

"Who can you mislead by running a polluting vehicle? The toxic fumes will impact you also," she said, describing actions for society's well-being as true acts of patriotism.

"We do not have to sacrifice our lives for the nation, but we have to live and serve the nation," CM Gupta said.

