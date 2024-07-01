Telangana CM meets Guv amid Cabinet expansion buzz

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday called on Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan amid the buzz about an imminent Cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister met Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. The meeting assumed significance in view of the Cabinet expansion, which is likely in the next few days.

The Chief Minister had last week visited Delhi and discussed the Cabinet expansion with the top leaders of the Congress.

Names of five to six ministers have been reportedly finalised. Many aspirants of Cabinet berths have been waiting for the expansion for six months.

Revanth Reddy and his 11 Cabinet colleagues had taken oath on December 7, 2023. The state can have a maximum of 18 ministers including the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is also understood to have briefed the Governor on the Bills to be tabled in the Assembly in the upcoming Budget session.

The issues of nominated MLCs also reportedly came under discussion.

In March, the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the nomination of M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as members of the Telangana State Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

The High Court also quashed the governor’s orders dated September 19, 2023, rejecting the nomination of BRS leaders Sravan Dasoju and K. Satyanarayana. Then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had rejected the nomination of Sravan Dasoju and Satyanarayana under the Governor’s quota.

Challenging the Governor’s orders, the BRS leaders had filed writ petitions in the High Court. Following the High Court’s order, they appealed to the Governor to appoint them as MLCs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.