Happy Days Actor Set to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 is all set to launch soon. The sets are being prepared for the contestants. With each passing day, we hear new celebrity names who are potential contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

According to reports, Rahul Tyson, who rose to fame with Happy Days, will grace the show. Yes, he has been approached for the show, and is likely to participate. Rahul recently made a comeback with Karthikeya’s Bhage Vaayu Vegam movie, which was a decent box office hit. He is likely to charge a hefty amount to participate in the show.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will return as the host for season 8 of Bigg Boss Telugu