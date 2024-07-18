Good News for Samantha’s Fans!

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a long hiatus due to her health concerns. The well-known actress, who most recently appeared on the cover of Elle India, disclosed a number of details, including her upcoming return to film production.

In an interview in the past, Samantha opened up about her struggle with Myosytis, which causes inflammation in the muscles.

The actress took a break from movies to recover from the issue and revealed, saying, "I go back to shooting next month, and I am excited to give it my all ." She added, "I am also currently training for my new role; most projects I take up push me to learn a new skill, and I love that." This confirms that the actress is all set to resume acting at the end of July.

The Manam actress currently has no big projects but has a project named "Bangaram" under her production. Some reports say that the actress has signed some other big projects that have yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, the fans are happy and excited about seeing their favourite actress in the theatres after a long time.

