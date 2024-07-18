Rekha Bhardwaj says her song ‘Kitna Aasaan’ is a reflection of finding strength amid challenges

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj, who is known for tracks such as ‘Phir Le Aya Dil’, ‘Namak Ishq Ka’, and ‘Kabira’, among others, has recently released her new song titled ‘Kitna Aasaan’.

The veteran singer said that the track reflects the journey of finding strength amid challenges.

Composed by Varun Jain with lyrics furnished by Juno, the song delivers a message of overcoming challenges with the support of loved ones.

Talking about the song, Rekha shared: "Singing 'Kitna Aasaan' was an emotional experience. The lyrics and composition reflect the journey of finding strength amid challenges and recognising the invaluable support of loved ones. I hope this song touches everyone who has experienced similar journeys.”

The music video features Shweta Warrier and is directed by Deepak Rawat. It highlights the importance of expressing gratitude.

Music composer Varun Jain shared: "Creating 'Kitna Aasaan' was a deeply fulfilling experience. This song is a tribute to the resilience inherent in all of us and the remarkable people who make our paths smoother. I am thrilled for the audience to hear it and connect with its message.”

The song has been released under the label of Artiste First and is available for streaming on all major audio platforms.

Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artiste First, said: "Rekhaji has given us blessings through this song. This is a big validation for the team. Varun has made a soulful melody with the simple and deep writing of Juno, and the inspiring video presentation by Deepak and Shweta Warrior makes very proud to present it to the audience.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.