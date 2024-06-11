Deepika's Hattrick Mother Roles: Brahmastra, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has created a lot of excitement online, thanks to the film’s star-studded cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. What caught everyone's attention was Deepika's pregnancy look in the movie, as she is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. Speculations suggest that her character's unborn child will be an important part of the story, potentially being an avatar of Kalki.

This isn't the first time Deepika has portrayed a significant motherly role in a movie.

Fans noticed that she has been excelling in such roles, like playing Ranbir's mother in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' and Shah Rukh Khan's mother in 'Jawan.' Deepika's portrayal of a mother in 'Jawan' received much love and appreciation from the audience, setting high expectations for her role in Kalki 2898 AD.

Fans were ecstatic to see Deepika with a baby bump in Kalki 2898 AD, and social media was abuzz with excitement. Deepika's exceptional acting skills were lauded by netizens, and comments praising her performance flooded the internet.

Speaking about her role in Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika expressed her excitement and nervousness, especially because of the VFX-heavy nature of the film and the challenge of working in a different language.